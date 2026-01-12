Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Jaland Lowe Undergoing Season Ending Shoulder Surgery

The junior point guard left Saturday's game against Mississippi State in the first half and didn't return
Indiana Kentucky Basketball
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Jaland Lowe (15) drives while pressured by Indiana's Conor Enright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Indiana Kentucky Basketball
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky is going to be without its point guard for the remainder of this season.

UK men's basketball head coach Mark Pope announced on Monday that junior guard Jaland Lowe is going to get season ending shoulder surgery, via the Mark Pope Show. Lowe re-injured his shoulder in Saturday's win against Mississippi State, the third time that had occurred within a game.

"We have pushed the envelope on him in every way," said Pope on Monday. "Made the wise and right decision today that he'll go have surgery so he'll be out for the season."

Pope said the recovery timeline will be about six months to get back to one hundred percent.

Lowe was a preseason third team All-SEC selection after transferring to Kentucky from Pitt. He first dislocated his shoulder in the Blue-White scrimmage in October, then during games against N.C. Central, St. John's and Mississippi State.

In nine games, Lowe averaged 8.0 points per game with 2.4 assists.

Pope said he expects that a medical redshirt waiver would be a possibility for Lowe.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

For more on Kentucky men's basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18