Jaland Lowe Undergoing Season Ending Shoulder Surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky is going to be without its point guard for the remainder of this season.

UK men's basketball head coach Mark Pope announced on Monday that junior guard Jaland Lowe is going to get season ending shoulder surgery, via the Mark Pope Show. Lowe re-injured his shoulder in Saturday's win against Mississippi State, the third time that had occurred within a game.

"We have pushed the envelope on him in every way," said Pope on Monday. "Made the wise and right decision today that he'll go have surgery so he'll be out for the season."

Pope said the recovery timeline will be about six months to get back to one hundred percent.

Lowe was a preseason third team All-SEC selection after transferring to Kentucky from Pitt. He first dislocated his shoulder in the Blue-White scrimmage in October, then during games against N.C. Central, St. John's and Mississippi State.

In nine games, Lowe averaged 8.0 points per game with 2.4 assists.

Pope said he expects that a medical redshirt waiver would be a possibility for Lowe.

