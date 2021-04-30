Jamin Davis selected 19th overall by the Washington Football Team

LEX18 — Jamin Davis is officially heading to the National Football League. The former Kentucky linebacker has been drafted by the Washington Football Team with the No. 19 overall pick.

In three seasons in Lexington, Davis saw action in 36 games with 11 starting assignments. He rocketed up NFL draft boards after a stellar junior season, when he led the Wildcats in tackles and was second in interceptions.. Davis recorded 102 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown in UK's win over Tennessee), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. He was the only player in the FBS in 2020 with at least 100 tackles and three interceptions.

His stock continued to rise after he posted impressive numbers at Kentucky's Pro Day last month, including a 42-inch vertical jump, an 11-foot broad jump and a 4.27 40-yard dash time.

Davis declared for the NFL Draft after being named a first-team All-SEC linebacker by Pro Football Focus and a second-team All-SEC member by college football expert Phil Steele. He was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Week in November, 2020 after charting a career-high 15 tackles vs. Vanderbilt.

Davis is the son of Tanga Davis and James Davis, and his siblings are Treyon and Tenisah. Jamin says the best advice he's ever received is: "you can't have a million dollar dream with a minimum wage work ethic."

After tonight, he's made that dream a reality.

