Jason Hart added to Kentucky Men's Basketball staff

“Jason Hart is everything as a coach that he was as a player,” Pope said. “He has boundless energy. He’s fearless. He is stubborn. But he has endless joy and love for this game and our players.

Is what Mark Pope had to say about the addition of Jason Hart as an assistant coach on his first staff at Kentucky. Hart the second addition made official today joins Cody Fueger as the intial hires.

Hart is a nine-year NBA veteran with extensive coaching experience at every level of basketball. Hart most recently served as the head coach of the NBA’s G-League Ignite squad, coaching the likes of Jaden Hardy, Scoot Henderson, Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Big Blue Nation,” Hart said. “I’ve played and coached at every level of basketball and there is not a more passionate fan base than this one. I will give every ounce of energy to our players and this program, and I can’t wait to get started. I want to thank Mitch Barnhart and Mark Pope for their confidence in me, and I want to say a special thanks to my family for their continued support.”

His most recent college experience comes under Andy Enfield and Southern California where he was associate head coach from 2017-202. In eight seasons with the Trojans, he was an instrumental piece to a staff that helped recruit and develop five NBA draft selections and advance to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.