Jaxon Jelkin selected by Phillies with No. 135 pick in 2026 MLB Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — With the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft, the Philadelphia Phillies selected Kentucky right-handed pitcher Jaxon Jelkin on Saturday.

The selection marks the third time Jelkin has been drafted. He was previously selected in the 14th round by the New York Mets in 2023 and the ninth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, but elected to continue his collegiate career both times.

Jelkin emerged as Kentucky's ace during the 2026 season, posting an 8-3 record with a 4.08 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP over 15 starts. The 23-year-old struck out 106 batters in 97 innings while relying on a fastball that reaches the mid-90s and a sharp curveball.

His season included complete-game victories against Tennessee and Florida, along with a save against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament that helped secure Kentucky's spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics Jaxon Jelkin. Kentucky defeats 5-3. Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics

Jelkin now has until 5 p.m. ET on July 27 to decide whether to sign with the Phillies or return to Kentucky for another season.

The final pick of Day 1 belongs to @UKBaseball ace Jaxon Jelkin.



The Philadelphia Phillies selected the right-hander with the No. 135 overall pick in the 2026 @MLBDraft🔥@LEX18News @UKAthletics pic.twitter.com/TVpshRFN4f — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) July 11, 2026

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