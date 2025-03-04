Jaxson Robinson: Building Hope

Jaxson Robinson spent the summer as the Kentucky basketball "translator." He was the only player on the recently-constructed roster to have any real familiarity with Mark Pope, and he was frequently referred to as the leader in the locker room as the team worked to build pre-season chemistry.

As part of that effort and to learn about the importance of representing the state of Kentucky, Coach Pope and the program traveled to eastern Kentucky to build something even-more important: new homes for Kentuckians who had lost theirs in the devastating floods of 2022.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Jaxson Robinson. The UK Men’s Basketball team spent the first day of their retreat helping build houses in Hazard, Ky., with the Housing Development Alliance for East Kentucky flood victims who lost their homes.

"When we first heard they were gonna help, honestly I expected them to come here, put a few screws, take a lot of pictures and be gone," said long-time Kentucky fan and Hazard resident, John Robertson. "That is not what happened."

Now, more than six months later, the Robertson family finally gets to see that brand-new home for the first time.

Watch here as they give us a tour and reflect on what that hot, August afternoon with Robinson and the Wildcats meant to them.

Story by Maggie Davis and Nick Lazaroff, for BBN Tonight. Click here for more.

