Jim Host, Keith Madison reflect on Kentucky Baseball's journey to the College World Series

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 13, 2024
100+ years of Kentucky Baseball

100+ years of the Kentucky Baseball program and former head UK baseball coach Keith Madison & UK baseball player turned UK Athletics Hall of Famer Jim Host know this team as if they’re still on the roster!

Hear from Madison and Host, as they share how the program's road to Omaha is for this current team and every team - before and after!

