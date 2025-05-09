Watch Now
Jocelyn Grimsley: 'My younger self would be so proud'

First-generation college student graduates again
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "My younger self would be so proud of me right now," beams Jocelyn Grimsley. "Because she never knew what she wanted to do, and now she's thriving."

Grimsley is a first-generation college graduate with a Master of Science in Kinesiology and Health Promotion. She shares her story of discipline and hard work that's helped her reach her goals.

