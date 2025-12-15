Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Joe Sloan Officially Hired as UK Offensive Coordinator

The Virginia native most recently spent time at LSU in the same role
UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Kentucky's next football coach, Will Stein, gears up for a run in the college football playoff, the Wildcats are beginning to get some clarity on what the sidelines will look like next fall.

Former LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan is joining Kentucky in the same role, per a press release. Sloan joined the Tigers in 2022 as the team's quarterbacks coach where he worked with Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

He joins Stein in Lexington as the first officially announced member of the new coaching staff.

