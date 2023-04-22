John Calipari Satellite Camp dates and locations

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Brought back by popular demand, the Kentucky men’s basketball team will take the John Calipari Satellite Camp Tour back on the road in June.

This season’s tour includes eight stops throughout the Bluegrass State. The Wildcats will branch out away from Lexington (within a 100-mile radius of campus, per NCAA rules) to bring hands-on skill instruction to the state’s youth.

Registration is now open for all eight camps with online registration [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] (or visit UKathletics.com/camps [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]) recommended as the fastest and most efficient form of registering campers.

The camps offer the unique opportunity for Kentucky basketball fans to learn from and interact with Calipari, the UK coaching staff and available Kentucky players on the 2023-24 roster. The camps allow participants to learn the game of basketball through a fundamental, intensive learning environment. They will also give individuals the chance to learn more about the game, including introducing drills that can be used at home.

All camps are open to both boys and girls ages 7 to 17. A limited number of spots are available for all camps and are based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The cost for each camp is $99 per camper and includes a camp T-shirt, three hours of instruction with Coach Calipari and the Kentucky basketball staff and players, competitions, autograph sessions, along with question and answer sessions with Coach Cal.

All camps will open sites one hour before check-in.

Once a camper’s registration is complete, the camper will receive a confirmation email with details of necessary paperwork needed (physical, insurance), along with a list of items campers will need to bring for camp. Any camp-related questions can be called into the men's basketball camp line at 859-257-9457 or 859-257-1916 or by email at ukmbbcamps@uky.edu.

Full-time athletic trainers will be stationed at each site throughout the tour along with UK basketball staff members to accommodate any questions or concerns. It is UK's goal to ensure a safe and fun environment, which provides all campers the opportunity to maximize their Kentucky basketball experience.

Camp dates are as follows:

June 3

Campbellsville, Kentucky

Taylor County High School

9 a.m. – Noon

Russell Springs, Kentucky

Russell County High School

3-6 p.m.

June 4

Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Elizabethtown High School

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Brandenburg, Kentucky

Meade County High School

3-6 p.m.

June 5

Alexandria, Kentucky

Campbell County High School

3-6 p.m.

June 6

Jackson, Kentucky

Jackson City High School

3-6 p.m.

June 7

Crestwood, Kentucky

South Oldham High School

3-6 p.m.

June 8

Vanceburg, Kentucky

Lewis County High School

3-6 p.m.

Cancellation Policy: The $99 registration fee is non-refundable except in the case of injury, illness or mandatory school event. Once the camp session has begun there will be no refunds, except in the case of injury or illness. This includes cancellation due to severe weather. The convenience fee associated with online registration is non-refundable.

The University of Kentucky’s camps and clinics are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).

NCAA rules prohibit payment of camp expenses (camp tuition, transportation, spending money, etc.) for prospects (seventh grade and above) by University of Kentucky donors. For men’s basketball, a prospect is an individual who has started classes for the seventh grade. NCAA rules also prohibit free or reduced camp admissions for prospects. If you have any questions, notify camp officials prior to attending camp.