John Calipari to remain as head coach at Kentucky

Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 26, 2024
John Calipari will remain the head coach for Kentucky men's basketball.

The news was confirmed Tuesday night by Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart.

“As we normally do at the end of every season, Coach Calipari and I have had conversations about the direction of our men’s basketball program and I can confirm that he will return for his 16th season as our head coach," said Barnhart on 'X'.

