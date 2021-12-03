Jon Sumrall hired as head football coach at Troy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jon Sumrall is leaving the Kentucky football program to become the head football coach at Troy University.

A new era of Troy Football begins now ...#OneTROY ⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ewBfVtN7qa — Troy Trojans Football (@TroyTrojansFB) December 3, 2021

Jon Sumrall was named Kentucky's inside linebackers coach in 2019 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2021.

This move is no surprise for some, as Sumrall was the assistant head coach at Troy under then-head coach Neal Brown in 2014. He worked primarily with the linebackers and was the special teams coordinator.

In three of the four seasons, the Trojans defense was tops in the Sun Belt and NCAA in numerous categories.