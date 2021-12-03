Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Jon Sumrall hired as head football coach at Troy

items.[0].image.alt
UK ATHLETICS
fb_sumrall_headshot.jpg
Posted at 10:57 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 23:17:21-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jon Sumrall is leaving the Kentucky football program to become the head football coach at Troy University.

Jon Sumrall was named Kentucky's inside linebackers coach in 2019 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2021.

This move is no surprise for some, as Sumrall was the assistant head coach at Troy under then-head coach Neal Brown in 2014. He worked primarily with the linebackers and was the special teams coordinator.

In three of the four seasons, the Trojans defense was tops in the Sun Belt and NCAA in numerous categories.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!