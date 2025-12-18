Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jordan Obi: Mastering school, the basketball court

Photo by Camryn Williams | UK Athletics.
Jordan Obi. Kentucky defeats Central Michigan 82-55.
The return of Jordan Obi has been a significant boost to the University of Kentucky Women's basketball team, which is off to an 11-1 start. BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton sat down with the grad student as she collects her master's degree in Information Communication & Technology and prepares for the last of the non-conference schedule.

Up next, the Cats play Wright State at Historic Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 19, for the Holiday Game. Help the Kentucky Children’s Hospital ensure every child receives a special gift during their stay and bring a toy from the wish lists on ukathletics.com! This event helps Child Life’s team support kids year-round! Game tips at 6:30 p.m.

Positively LEX18