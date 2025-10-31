Jordan Obi: The Kentucky Wildcats' latest DJ

Jordan Obi a.k.a DJ Jobi shows us her skills

Jordan Obi transferred to Kentucky from Penn last year but, unfortunately, suffered an Achilles rupture that sidelined her for season one. Now, the graduate senior is back on the court, already receiving preseason accolades, and was recently named to the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Preseason Top 20 Watch List.

Obi is used to taking some pointers from Coach Kenny Brooks on the court, but tonight she has a different coach! DJ Warren Peace is the DJ for so many University of Kentucky events, so he was the perfect person to give the self-taught DJ Jobi a few more tips and tricks to add to her repertoire.

Nothing scary about this! Jordan Obi has a couple DJ tricks just in time for Halloween!



Watch the @KentuckyWBB grad senior on the turntables, 7:30 on @BBNTonight! 🪩🎶 pic.twitter.com/2DXxttw6CT — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) October 31, 2025

LEX 18

