Kam Williams led the Wildcats past Bellarmine, 99-85

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Merry Christmas, Big Blue Nation! Kentucky Men’s Basketball gifted an in-state win of 99-85.

After UK secured its first ranked win of the season in the CBS Sports Classic, the Cats would host Bellarmine for one final non-conference tune-up on Tuesday afternoon. Five Wildcats finished in double-figures with Kam Williams leading the day. Twenty-six points (8-10 from 3FG).

Jaland Lowe appears to be getting an early Christmas break ahead of SEC play.@BBNTonight | @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/S6YmFedf61 — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) December 23, 2025

After the starting Denzel Aberdeen, freshman Jasper Johnson would get ample time running the point, as Jaland Lowe remained out of the lineup.

Bellarmine would open by winning the tip and soon taking the lead, 5-1 early. The Knights would sit in a zone defense, forcing the Cats to either hit their three-pointers or drive into the lane and finish through contact.

The game was a lot of back-and-forth, with Bellarmine holding early control. Jayden Quaintance would dunk to bring UK up, 16-15.

Under 15 in the half, Kentucky shot 55% from the field, but the start was sluggish and sloppy. Five turnovers by the Cats led to seven points for the Knights.

Kam Williams would hit back-to-back 3s to keep Kentucky ahead.

An Otega Oweh dunk from Johsnon and a three by the freshman would close out the half, 46-38.

He, alongside Williams, led UK with eight apiece. The Knights' Jack Karasinski shot 100% and led all with 14. Bellarmine played full throttle, while Kentucky could not find its rhythm.

Kentucky’s eight turnovers led to 13 of the Knights’ points. UK shot 55% from the field and 43% from three-point range. Bellarmine, not too far behind, 50% from the field.

After the break, Kentucky played at a much better pace. Dioubate got everyone going with a ferocious dunk.

Williams would get HOT! Back-to-back triples to put the Cats up 74-58.

Kentucky would cruise to a 99-85 win just in time for Christmas Eve.

The Wildcats are off until the new year. Starting SEC play at Coleman Coliseum against Alabama, Saturday, January 3, on ESPN. Tip set for 12 p.m.

