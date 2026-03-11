Kam Williams Listed As 'Probable' Ahead of SEC Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ahead of Kentucky's first matchup in the SEC Tournament, Mark Pope's squad might be getting some reinforcements.

Sophomore forward Kam Williams is officially listed as probable, per the SEC student-athlete availability report that released on Tuesday night. Brandon Garrison is listed as probable as well, with both Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance out for the LSU game.

Williams hasn't played since January 21 when he suffered a broken foot in a win against Texas. He's been recovering from surgery since then, with the potential to return to the team before the end of the season.

In 19 games, Williams is averaging 6.9 points per game on 34.8% three-point shooting.

Kentucky tips off at 12:30 p.m. from Bridgestone Arena against LSU in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. Be sure to tune into the BBN Gameday SEC Tournament special airing live on LEX 18 at 11:30 a.m. and it'll also air across the UK Sports Network. Check your local listings for times.

LEX 18

