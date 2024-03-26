Kenny Brooks named Kentucky women's basketball head coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kenny Brooks will be the next head coach of the Kentucky women's basketball program.

The Waynesboro, Virginia native led the Hokies to four straight NCAA tournament appearances, one Final Four and 180 wins in eight seasons in Blacksburg. He replaces Kyra Elzy, who was relieved of her duties earlier in month after four seasons at the helm.

Brooks built the Hokies into a champion brand, guiding the program to its first ACC tournament title in 2023 and first ACC regular-season championship in 2024. While in Blacksburg, Brooks compiled a 180-82 overall record, which includes a school-record 31 wins in 2022-23 that culminated in the program's first-ever Final Four appearance.

In his eight seasons at the helm of the Hokies, Brooks produced at least 20 wins seven times while steering Tech to the NCAA tournament four straight seasons (2021-2024).

"We hired Kenny in 2016 with the intent of revitalizing our women's basketball program," Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock said. "Needless to say, Kenny, his staff and student-athletes created a culture of excellence on and off the court. He was an incredible mentor to the young women in our women's basketball program and a terrific representative of our department and university. We wish Kenny and his family well in this next chapter of his career."

This article will be updated.