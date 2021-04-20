Watch
Kentucky advances to first Final Four in program history

UK ATHLETICS
Alli Stumler. UK Volleyball falls to Georgia 2-3. Photo by Isaac Janssen | UK Athletics
Posted at 11:40 PM, Apr 19, 2021
OMAHA, Ne. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky volleyball team has advanced to their first Final Four in program history after sweeping Purdue in the Elite Eight Monday night in Omaha.

After trailing 17-12 in the first set, the Wildcats furiously rallied to take the opening set 25-23. Alli Stumler would take over in the second set, leading the Cats to a 25-20 win before the team completely opened it up in the third set to complete the sweep.

Stumler would lead the way with 16 kills and 10 digs for Kentucky while Avery Skinner had 12 kills. Madi Skinner finished with 9 kills.

Madison Lilley led the team with 38 kills.

Kentucky will face Washington in Thursday's Final Four. You can watch it on ESPN.

