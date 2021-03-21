Kentucky advances to second round of NCAA Women's Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Tx (LEX 18) — The No. 4 seeded Kentucky women's basketball team is moving on to the round of 32 after a 71-63 victory over No. 13 seeded Idaho St. Sunday.

The Wildcats got off to a slow start, watching the Bengals take a 10 point lead in the first quarter.

After trailing 18-12 after one quarter, Kentucky turned it on and jumped out to a 30-24 halftime lead, and then built a 47-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

After leading by as much as 20 in the fourth, Idaho St. went on an early 10-0 run to close the gap to 51-41 before the Cats closed it out.

Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson each finished with 14 points while Howard added 9 rebounds. Blair Green would finish with 10 points.

Kentucky will now face Iowa in the second round on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes are led by freshman Caitlin Clark who leads the nation in scoring at 26.7 points per game. She had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in her NCAA Tournament debut against Central Michigan.