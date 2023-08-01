Kentucky and Pittsburgh to play Volleyball series this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky and Pittsburgh Volleyball teams have scheduled a home-and-home series for this season where the teams are going to focus on trying to pack the stands.

The Wildcats will host the first game on September 1 inside Rupp Arena while the Panthers will play the returning game and move it from their usual volleyball arena to the Peterson Events Center where Pittsburgh's basketball team plays. Both teams are going to try and set new attendance records in an effort to celebrate the sport.

This is a match-up of successful NCAA Tournament teams with Kentucky going to 18 in a row under head coach Craig Skinner. The Wildcats won it all in 2020 with their first National Championship. Pitt has been to back-to-back National Semifinal appearances and were 31-4 last season.

Single match tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 8 for Kentucky matches at Rupp Arena. Go to UKathletics.com or Ticketmaster to get tickets for all games this season.

More details on the event will be unveiled leading up to the event.