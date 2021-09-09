Kentucky Athletics adds STUNT to varsity athletic program

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is adding the sport of STUNT to its varsity athletics program, Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart announced Thursday.

STUNT is a head-to-head competition between two teams that focuses on the technical and athletic aspects of cheer. It is one of the fastest-growing female sports in the United States. Kentucky is one of 56 universities, including NCAA and NAIA varsity and club teams, that are sponsoring the sport for the 2022 season. Nine more schools are committed to begin in 2023.

Kentucky has a club team in place, with many of those athletes expected to become part of the first varsity squad. STUNT will be the 23rd varsity team sponsored by UK, which has the largest sports lineup among Southeastern Conference schools.

“We’re excited to add STUNT to our varsity program,” Barnhart said. “It is enjoying rapid growth and we believe the University of Kentucky can be a leader in this emerging sport.

“There is very strong support for cheer at UK, in our community and across the Commonwealth. Our goal is to provide competitive opportunities for these young women while building a team that will contend for national championships.”

UK will begin the search for a coach. Practice will begin during the fall semester, with the first competition expected in February 2022.

