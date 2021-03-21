Kentucky avenges loss to Florida with sweep

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Junior outside hitter Alli Stumler and true freshman Madi Skinner both had 13 kills on Saturday afternoon as the No. 3 Kentucky Volleyball ran past No. 7 Florida 3-0 (25-20, 25-18-, 25-21) to sweep the Gators on the road.

The Wildcats did just about everything better than the Gators on Saturday, outhitting UF by over .100 points, registering 10 more kills, tallying more blocks than UF and sweeping all three sets.

“I liked our response from a tough loss last night,” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. You can definitely see our team staring to empower themselves and trusting each other and trust themselves. We don’t have to be perfect, but we have to be ourselves each and every day and we did that today.”

With Saturday’s result, the Wildcats reinstate their two-match lead in the Southeastern Conference title race, which is now all but assuredly a two-horse race between Florida and Kentucky. UK is now 17-1 and Florida with the loss falls to 17-3, down two games in the loss column to the Wildcats.

Kentucky returns home to Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday and Thursday night against the Alabama Crimson Tide for its final scheduled regular-season series of the year. Wednesday night’s game and Thursday night’s games will both be broadcasted live on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app with Dick Gabriel and Kathy DeBoer on the call from Lexington.

The Southeastern Conference is still working through the potential rescheduling of postponed series from earlier in the spring. UK missed both the series with Texas A&M and South Carolina. News from the conference office in regards to potential make-up dates or outright cancellations of the series will be evaluated and released from the SEC office at a later date.

