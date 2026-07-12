Kentucky baseball commits, signees navigate MLB Draft decisions ahead of 2027 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — After the conclusion of the 2026 MLB Draft, several members of Kentucky baseball’s recruiting class are making decisions that will shape the future of the Wildcats’ program.

Four future Wildcats — Matt Ponatoski, Grayson Willoughby, Jimmy Anderson and Robert Omidi — either heard their names called during the draft or made decisions regarding their plans for the upcoming season. Kentucky will now wait to see which players make their way to Lexington and which begin their professional careers.

Matt Ponatoski — Cincinnati Reds (18th round, No. 542 overall)

Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller standout Matt Ponatoski was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round of the 2026 MLB Draft with the 542nd overall pick.

Ponatoski, who is signed to play both football and baseball at Kentucky, has not yet enrolled and will now decide whether to begin his professional career or continue with his commitment to the Wildcats.

A four-star recruit, Ponatoski was originally known as a shortstop during his high school career but is viewed as a pitching prospect at the next level. He earned Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year honors in both football and baseball during his junior season.

Despite a football coaching change at Kentucky, Ponatoski remained committed to the Wildcats and ultimately signed with the program.

With their 18th-round pick (No. 542 overall), the @Reds select Archbishop Moeller (OH) right-handed pitcher Matt Ponatoski, No. 208 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/h080jbn5Dp pic.twitter.com/FcyUbKHxgP — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2026

Grayson Willoughby — Returning to Kentucky

Louisville Trinity right-handed pitcher Grayson Willoughby will join the Wildcats this fall after withdrawing from the 2026 MLB Draft.

Willoughby, Kentucky’s top-ranked signee in the 2026 class, was one of the most decorated high school players in the country this season. He was named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year after leading Trinity to a dominant state championship run. He also earned Kentucky Mr. Baseball and Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year.

Willoughby is ranked No. 31 nationally in his class by Perfect Game and was considered a top-250 draft prospect by multiple outlets, including MLB.com, ESPN and Baseball America.

National HS Player of the Year, Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year and Kentucky Mr. Baseball @GWilloughby24 is staying home!



Grayson will attend Kentucky this season. pic.twitter.com/vexHDl81I9 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 12, 2026

Jimmy Anderson — Baltimore Orioles (5th round, No. 142 overall)

Former JUCO All-American Jimmy Anderson was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 142nd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Anderson was one of the top junior college hitters in the country last season, batting .465 at Heartland Community College in Illinois. Over his first two collegiate seasons, the shortstop totaled 40 doubles, seven triples, 36 home runs and 151 RBIs.

Anderson will now decide whether to sign with the Orioles and begin his professional career or continue his commitment to Kentucky.

With their 5th-round pick (No. 142 overall), the @Orioles select Heartland CC shortstop Jimmy Anderson.



Watch live: https://t.co/h080jbn5Dp pic.twitter.com/rWADYUt3aT — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2026

Robert Omidi — Detroit Tigers (8th round, No. 246 overall)

Kentucky’s highly regarded signee Robert Omidi was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the 246th overall pick in the eighth round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The Canadian infielder improved his draft stock with a strong showing at the MLB Draft Combine, where his offensive performance caught the attention of scouts.

Omidi was one of the top recruits in Kentucky’s 2026 signing class and is now faced with the decision of whether to begin his professional career with the Tigers organization or enroll at Kentucky this fall.

With their 8th-round pick (No. 246 overall), the @tigers select St. Martin (ON) third baseman Robert Omidi, No. 207 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/h080jbn5Dp pic.twitter.com/CK1zOHe43d — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2026

MLB Signing Deadline

Players selected in the 2026 MLB Draft have until July 27 at 5 p.m. ET to sign with their respective team.

With the signing window lasting just over two weeks, the Wildcats will soon learn which players will begin their professional careers and which will make their way to Lexington.

For more on Kentucky Baseball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.