Kentucky baseball earns 13-seed in SEC tournament

The Cats will face 12-seed Oklahoma on Tuesday. Time is still to be announced.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After getting swept by No. 9 Vanderbilt on the road, Kentucky baseball finished the regular season 29-23 overall and 13-17 in SEC play, earning the 13-seed in the conference tournament.

The NCAA selection show is set for Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET.

