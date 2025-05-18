Kentucky baseball earns 13-seed in SEC tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After getting swept by No. 9 Vanderbilt on the road, Kentucky baseball finished the regular season 29-23 overall and 13-17 in SEC play, earning the 13-seed in the conference tournament.

The Cats will face 12-seed Oklahoma on Tuesday. Time is still to be announced.

We will face Oklahoma on Tuesday afternoon in Hoover in Game 2 of the day, 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. pic.twitter.com/VDzyQaiyaN — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 18, 2025

The NCAA selection show is set for Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET.

