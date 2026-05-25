Kentucky is Heading to Morgantown for NCAA Baseball Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky baseball entered last week's SEC Tournament firmly one the bubble of the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Despite an early lead, the Wildcats suffered their third loss of the season to Vanderbilt putting their future hopes in the hands of the selection committee.

Good news for BBN, those hopes were answered.

On Monday, Kentucky was selected as the number three seed into the Morgantown regional. The Wildcats are set to take on Wake Forest Friday at 12:00 p.m.

The selection marks Nick Mingione's fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament since he took over as head coach of the Bat Cats in 2016.

Michael Alford, the selection committee chair, cited Kentucky's 15-9 record against teams in the field, as well as a series sweep against Alabama is big reasons why the Wildcats were on the right side of the bubble.



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