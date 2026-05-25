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Kentucky is Heading to Morgantown for NCAA Baseball Tournament

The Wildcats were selected into the field of 64 as one of the last four teams
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Eddie Justice/Eddie Justice
Youth Teams out on the field with some baseball players during the National Anthem. Kentucky defeats Tennessee 12-2 Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky baseball entered last week's SEC Tournament firmly one the bubble of the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Despite an early lead, the Wildcats suffered their third loss of the season to Vanderbilt putting their future hopes in the hands of the selection committee.

Good news for BBN, those hopes were answered.

On Monday, Kentucky was selected as the number three seed into the Morgantown regional. The Wildcats are set to take on Wake Forest Friday at 12:00 p.m.

The selection marks Nick Mingione's fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament since he took over as head coach of the Bat Cats in 2016.

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