Kentucky Baseball's College World Series run comes to an end, 15-4 vs. Florida

OMAHA, NE (LEX 18) — The Kentucky baseball team's season came to an end Wednesday following a 15-4 loss to Florida in an elimination game of the College World Series.

1st Inning

Florida 7, Kentucky 1

Kentucky gets on the board first with a two out RBI single by Nick Lopez, driving in Ryan Waldschmidt.

Florida scores seven in the bottom of the frame, leading to a short appearance for Dominic Niman. In relief, Cameron O'Brien gives up a grand slam to Brody Donay to put Kentucky into an early hole.

2nd Inning

Florida 7, Kentucky 1

Both Kentucky and Florida go down 1-2-3 in the inning.

3rd Inning

Florida 9, Kentucky 1

On an attempted double play turn, James McCoy was ruled out at second for runner interference, bringing the top of the inning to an end.

The Gators extend the lead with a 2 RBI double to center by Cade Kurland.

4th Inning

Florida 9, Kentucky 2

Kentucky gets a run back after Nick Lopez hits his second RBI single of the game. Pierce Coppola strikes out Nolan McCarthy with runners on first and second to end the top of the inning.

5th Inning

Florida 14, Kentucky 4

Emilien Pitre sends a two-run homerun to right field to give Kentucky some life.

Florida would get a run back after Donay launched his second homerun of the game, a 414 ft bomb to left field. Another run would score after Shelnut laid down an RBI bunt single. After Ryan Hagenow came in for relief, Florida added three more runs.

6th Inning

Florida 15, Kentucky 4

Jac Caglianone hits his 75th career homerun, setting the all-time record for home runs at Florida, to push the Gator lead to 11.

7th Inning

Florida 15, Kentucky 4

Another scoreless inning for Kentucky. But the Cats were able to keeps the Gators off the board as well.

8th Inning

Florida 15, Kentucky 4

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors for the Cats at the top of the 8th. Ben Cleaver pitched the bottom of the inning, striking out two.

9th Inning

Florida 15, Kentucky 4

After a 1-2-3 inning, Kentucky's time in Omaha came to a close.