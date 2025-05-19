Kentucky Baseball's Tyler Bell Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

LEX 18 — The collegiate baseball post-season has arrived, and the Bat Cats have one player who's been honored by the league.

Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell has been named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team after a sensational rookie campaign, it was announced Tuesday. He becomes the 11th All-Freshman Team selection in school history.

The Frankfort, Illinois native is the first UK player voted to the team since pitcher Sean Hjelle was honored in 2016.

Bell has etched his name all over UK’s freshman records list and has gotten stronger as the season has progressed. He has reached base safely in 51 of 52 career games (he has started every game this season), including of the first 27 and the past 24. He has hits in 16 of his last 17 games and is tied for the team lead with 17 multi-hit games. He also is the first freshman since at least 2005 to have two four-hit games.

Bell enters the SEC Tournament having homered in back-to-back games, once from each side of the plate. His 10 home runs this season ties the freshman school record set by Chris Gonzalez in 1993. He also ranks among the top five in RBI, runs, extra base hits, stolen bases and slugging percentage.

He has had just four errors in 199 chances, a .980 fielding percentage. He is the only Wildcat to bat over .300 in conference play at .318 and led the team in doubles, home runs, RBI and slugging percentage in those games.

Freshman All-SEC

2005 - Antone DeJesus, OF

2005 - Ryan Wilkes, 2B

2012 - Austin Cousino, OF

2012 - AJ Reed, DH

2012 - AJ Reed, 1B

2013 - Kyle Barrett, OF

2013 - Greg Fettes, C

2014 - JaVon Shelby, 2B

2015 - Evan White, 1B

2016 - Sean Hjelle, RHP

2025 – Tyler Bell, SS

