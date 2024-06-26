Kentucky Basketball Alumni reveal 'La Familia' TBT bracket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Men’s Basketball alumnus will return to Lexington this summer to participate in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) as part of La Familia TBT.

Wednesday morning, La Familia, coached by Tyler Ulis and led by Eric Bledsoe, revealed the 305 Ballers will be their first opponent on Friday, July 19.

Former championship Wildcat Twany Beckham serves as the team’s general manager and opened the press conference by sharing, “I truly believe we put together one of the best rosters in this field. We have players from so many different eras.”

La Familia will host the Lexington Regional as the number two seed, looking to defend home court at Rupp Arena from July 19-23. During the reveal, Beckham was joined by former Cats Darius Miller (2008-12), Daniel Orton (2009-10), and Nate Sestina (2019-20).

The team's assistant coaches are Miller, Jon Hood, and Sean Woods. Beckham and Sam Malone organize the team. La Familia’s current roster includes:



Kellan Grady (2021-22)

Nate Sestina (2019-20)

Reid Travis (2018-19)

Andrew Harrison (2013-15)

James Young (2013-14)

Willie Cauley-Stein (2012-15)

Marquis Teague (2011-12)

Doron Lamb (2010-12)

Daniel Orton (2009-10)

Eric Bledsoe (2009-10)

Additional player announcements for La Familia will be announced via TBT and the team’s social media channels.

The Lexington Region

#1 seed Herd That (Marshall alumni)

#3 seed WoCo Showtime (Wofford alumni)

#4 seed War Ready (Auburn Alumni)

#5 seed D2 Waymakers

#6 seed The Nawf

#7 seed 305 Ballers

#8 seed Jackson TN Boom

La Familia will play 305 Ballers on Friday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on FS2. If La Familia advances to the second round, they will face the winner of WoCo Showtime (Wofford Alumni) and The Nawf on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Lexington Regional championship game is on Tuesday, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

For tickets, visit thetournament.com/tbt/tickets/

