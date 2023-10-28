Kentucky basketball earns 92-69 exhibition win over Georgetown College

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Perhaps Kentucky basketball had a case of the opening-night jitters. Perhaps a slow start offensively was simply the by-product of relying on a freshmen-dominated back court and an understaffed front court. Perhaps the Cats were just shaking off the rust that had naturally built up throughout the weeks of practices and intrasquad scrimmages without any real, outside competition.

Whatever the case was in the first half Friday night, the story changed after the break. The No. 16 Wildcats earned a 92-69 exhibition win against Georgetown College inside Rupp Arena, thanks to a strong start to the second half.

After shooting 41 percent from the field and 22 percent from deep in the game's first 20 minutes, the Cats had just a one-point lead heading into the locker room. Georgetown's Kyran Jones led all scorers with nine points, while Antonio Reeves had eight for Kentucky.

Did the 35-34 halftime score motivate John Calipari's team at the break? Only those who were there will ever know what was truly said in that locker room, but it must have worked. The Cats opened the second half with eight consecutive points within the first 60 seconds.

Five quick points by Adou Thiero to start the second half. The sophomore looking much more comfortable already this season — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) October 28, 2023

With Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso both sidelined by injury and Zvonimir Ivisic not yet declared eligible by the NCAA, Kentucky's front court featured a collection of relatively-undersized centers, including 6'9" Tre Mitchell, 6'8" Jordan Burks and 6'8" Adou Thiero.

All three flashed throughout the evening.

Mitchell was an all-around success story, but his highlights include four three-pointers and a team-high 22 total points his first game inside Rupp Arena. He also paced the Wildcats with nine rebounds.

Thiero spent the off-season bulking up and building confidence, and it showed against the Tigers. The sophomore finished with ten points and five rebounds. Burks played 20 minutes but contributed on both sides of the court, just how he told reporters he wanted to.

“Just playing basketball the right way. Being a role player, there’s nothing wrong with that”



Freshman Jordan Burks on what he envisions his role being on this year’s team, especially while Kentucky’s 3 big men are out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HlVnruZ8mi — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) October 27, 2023

Senior Antonio Reeves had 18 points, despite finishing 2-6 from the three-point line. He also added three rebounds and two assists.

Freshman Rob Dillingham impacted winning, as well. His shiftiness and speed kept the Tigers on their toes, and he finished with 16 points and five assists in 24 minutes.

As a team, the Cats shot 49 percent from the floor, 36 percent from deep and 80 percent from the free throw line.

Kentucky ended the night on a 7-0 run and connected on six of their final eight field goals, and UK outscored Georgetown 57-35 in the second half.

Rob Dillingham slicing his way to the basket. pic.twitter.com/JeAmhzMoFv — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 28, 2023

The Wildcats have one more pre-season game on the schedule: an exhibition matchup against Kentucky State next Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Georgetown plays Virginia University of Lynchburg this Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

