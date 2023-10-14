Kentucky basketball tips off at Big Blue Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Basketball is officially back in Lexington. Wildcat fans got their first look at this year's men's and women's teams as Big Blue Madness kicked off the season at Rupp Arena.

That first time back in Rupp Arena is always special.

"Just the energy. There's an electricity about everything. It's everybody coming together having a good time," said George Massey.

It’s been a long time since March - long enough, to build up quite a bit of anticipation.

"When you've been cooped up for a long period of time, it's good to come out here and celebrate the Cats," Massey said.

"The vibe of everyone is so amazing. You get excited to be a UK fan because everyone's so excited about UK," Mia Housley said.

For some, it’s a brand new experience.

"I've watched it on TV, so I can't wait to get in the arena and actually be there and feel the madness," Sydney Yonker said.

Others make sure to be here every year.

"It's always just hyped. It's gotten kind of bigger every year and Cal makes a good speech and everything, just the whole atmosphere, I'm really excited," said Jennifer Littrell.

There are a lot of new faces on the court. Freshman Joey Hart got some of the biggest cheers of the night as he won the dunk contest. Veteran Antonio Reeves beat out freshman Reed Sheppard in the three-point contest and also took home men's Big Blue Madness MVP.

Maddie Scherr won the women's three-point contest and women's Big Blue Madness MVP. The Wildcats scrimmaged, but no one was too concerned about the score. They’re ready to see what these teams can do once the season starts.

"I think we have some really good freshmen and recruits on the teams, both of them, and I think the coaches really have stepped up their game. Last year, the women's basketball team did wonders and I think we can do even more this year," said Katie West.

"I'm looking for both teams to do really well in the SEC and we'll come out winning the SEC hopefully," Massey said.

"We are ready! The players are great. We are ready. We are going to win the national championship. We are ready to just get the team hyped," Housley said.

The Kentucky men's Blue-White game is Saturday, October 21, at Northern Kentucky University.

