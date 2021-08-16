Watch
Kentucky basketball to host 'Players First Fan Fest' at Rupp Arena

Randy Sartin/AP
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) brings the ball up court against Tennessee's Yves Pons (35) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 7:37 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 19:41:26-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Players from the Kentucky men's basketball team will host a 'Players First Fan Fest' Sunday, August 29 at 11:30 a.m. at Rupp Arena.

Keion Brooks Jr., Lance Ware, TyTy Washington, C.J. Fredrick, Kellan Grady, Jacob Toppin and Dontaie Allen will participate in the events, which include a skills competition, three-point contest, and dunk contest.

The news was broken on ESPN Jordan Schultz's Instagram Live along with the players.

Limited tickets are available here.

Due to the Name, Image, and Likeness era for collegiate athletes, this allows the players to earn a little extra money. This is the first NIL deal of its kind, which allows the players to put on, and benefit off of an event as a team.

