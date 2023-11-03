Kentucky Basketball wins 99-53 in Unity Series against Kentucky State University

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Men's Basketball team closed the chapter on preseason ball with a 99-53 win over the Kentucky State University Thorobreds at Rupp Arena on Thursday night. Fifth-year Antonio Reeves led with 20 points, shooting 4/6 from the 3-point line, followed by a 17-point and nine-rebound performance from freshman Justin Edwards. Grad student Tre Mitchell recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

On the third installment of the Unity Series, the Wildcats showcased their ability to share the ball with 25 assists. Freshman D.J. Wagner led the charge with 7 on the night.

Freshman Justin Edwards led the Wildcats early, scoring three straight in the paint. KSU responded by opening up with two 3-pointers from Josiah Mitchell and Lavar Miller Jr.

Edwards quickly found his way to 10 points, and Kentucky soon found themselves on an 11-0 run thanks to ball movement. The Cats found themselves up, 23-9 with 12:34 left in the half.

Mitchell showed his range with several dunks and a mid-range floater to help boost the Cats' lead. Sophomore Adou Thiero collected a steal to break away for a hammer at the other end to send Kentucky up, 39-14. Kentucky went into the locker room up, 50- 20. As a team, Kentucky had 11 assists and shot 55% from the field. Wagner led the half with 12 points and three assists, followed by Edwards with 10 points and six rebounds.

Kentucky entered the second half living on the 3-point line. Reeves took back-to-back trips ending in made threes. Mitchell shortly followed that up with three trips with made shots from behind the arc, stretching the lead 68-24. Kentucky continued to dominate, shooting 56% from the field for the game and committing six turnovers with the first being at the 10:47 mark in the second half.

George Raveling and P.G. Peeples were honored as the 2023-24 Unity Series legends during the game.

Kentucky honors George Raveling, the first African-American basketball head coach in the then-named Pac-8 Conference and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, as their 2023-24 Unity Series legend. pic.twitter.com/YrZH2BIIQ3 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 2, 2023

Kentucky's season opener against New Mexico State is Monday, November 6th. Tip is set for 8 p.m. in Rupp Arena. Fans can also watch on SEC Network.

