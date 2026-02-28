Kentucky beats No. 25 Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena, 91-77

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A lot can happen in one month. Kentucky Men’s Basketball looked like a completely different team in Rupp Arena, taking on Vanderbilt than in its first meeting against the Commodores in January. A 14-point rout of the AP 25th-ranked Commodores was led by Collin Chandler and Otega Oweh's 23 points.

Chandler finished the day 6-of-8 from the 3-point line, adding two assists and one steal.

Kentucky started the game firing on all cylinders. Chandler was absolutely hot, 3-of-4 from behind the arc in the first six minutes of play. Otega Oweh did what he does best, picking the pockets of the Commordores and completing the jam on the other end.

Defensively, Kentucky forced five turnovers, converting those opportunities into 11 points. Duke Miles was the only player approaching double figures at halftime, scoring eight points.

Kentucky would find itself up by 20 points in the first half! UK only scored 55 in the first meeting; this time around, Kentucky would go into the locker room at halftime up 46 to Vanderbilt’s 21.

The Second half started sloppier than the first. UK only committed three turnovers in the first half, but would end the game with 11. A few three pointers from Chandler and Aberdeen would keep Kentucky's lead healthy.

Oweh had a quiet six points in the first half, but in the second, he'd double that and then some for a 23-point finish.

The Cats essentially eliminated Vanderbilt's three-point shooting. Vanderbilt put up a 25% performance.

The Cats improve to 10-6 in SEC play and 19-10 for the season. Kentucky is back on the road at Texas A&M on Tuesday, March 3. The tip is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

