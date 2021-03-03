Kentucky blanks Bowling Green for third shutout of season

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Wildcats (8-1-1) ended 2020-21 non-conference play with a 1-0 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) on Tuesday at Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

The shutout was the third of the season for former Bowling Green transfer Ryan Troutman and the UK defense. Shortly after Tuesday’s final whistle, the Wildcats debuted at No. 7 in the first United Soccer Coaches Spring Rankings.

Tuesday’s game winner was scored just 13 minutes after kickoff, starting with a long ball from the back line off the foot of team captain Leon Jones. The redshirt-junior center back found Robert Screen streaking up the right wing and into the box, where Screen laid the ball across box for the trailing Mason Visconti, who executed his second goal of the season.

Kentucky outshot Bowling Green 3-0 in the first half, but the teams ended the match with eight attempts apiece.

Troutman recorded the contest’s only save in the 88th minute, improving his undefeated record between the pipes to 7-0-1.

Kentucky is set to return home to open Conference USA competition against Charlotte (0-2-1) on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, live on ESPN+.

