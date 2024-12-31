Kentucky blows out Brown 88-54

No. 10 Kentucky men's basketball finished out non-conference play at home on New Years Eve, 88-54 over Brown.

The Cats are back in the win column after a 20-point loss to Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic 10 days ago, moving to 11-2 on the season.

Jaxon Robinson and Andrew Carr were heating up early. Robinson got the scoring started with a three. Few moments later, Carr scored a quick five points to give the Cats a 13-7 lead with 11:53 to play in the first half.

Brown kept trading blows, but the Cats were always one step ahead. Carr got the lead rolling finishing with 14 points in the first half, shooting 4-6 from the field.

Two incoming Wildcats in the house ‼️Jasper Johnson just introduced Acaden Lewis to the crowd here at Rupp Arena and then Mark Pope comes over to hug them. #BBN pic.twitter.com/hSwzrnR5gt — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) December 31, 2024

Three-point shooting was a big emphasis after last game's performance against Ohio State. Five Cats knocked down a three in the first half, shooting 5-13 from behind the arc.

UK went into the locker room up 39-27, shooting 42 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.

Otega Oweh came out hot to start the second half, five straight points as Brown called a timeout with UK leading 44-27.

The lead would only grow as eight out of the 11 UK players that touched the floor made a three-pointer. The Cats finished 10-28 from behind the arc with four players finishing in double-figure scoring. Amari Williams, Otega Oweh and Koby Brea each finished with 13 points. Carr led the way with 14.

The Cats start the new year opening up SEC play at home against No. 6 Florida this Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

🎥 Highlights: Kentucky 88, Brown 54



Andrew Carr - 14 PTS (4-6 FG) | 5 REB | 3 STL

Amari Williams - 13 PTS (4-5 FG) | 3 BLK | 2 REB

Koby Brea - 13 PTS (4-9 FG) | 2 REB | 2 BLK

Otega Oweh - 13 PTS (6-11 FG) | 4 STL | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/ORNDu1hBRg — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 31, 2024

