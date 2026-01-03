Kentucky can't overcome lights out shooting from No. 14 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (LEX 18) — Just two days after Kentucky women's basketball opened SEC play with a marquee ranked win, the men's squad was looking to do the same. But, as it has over the course of the last year, Kentucky couldn't find a way to weather the storm brought by the Crimson Tide.

No. 14 Alabama blitzed past Kentucky 89-74 thanks to a barrage of three-pointers inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday.

Aden Holloway got the Crimson Tide off the a hot start with seven points in the first 6:35 of game action in the first half. He went on to finish the night with a game-high 25 points, including a six for eight clip on three-pointers. Alabama led 17-10 at that point, and the nation's third best three-point shooting team was just getting started.

The Crimson Tide extended its lead to as many as 21 points with 1:41 remaining in the first half. Alabama led 50-34 at the break.

In the second half, Otega Oweh started to attack on offense with a renewed energy. An early three-pointer helped lead to a quick run in which Kentucky cut the deficit to 10 points at the under 16 media timeout. Oweh finished the night with a team-high 22 points and eight rebounds.

Jaland Lowe emerged in the second half with yet another big time performance on offense. A bucket with 5:55 remaining in regulation closed the gap to single digits between Kentucky and Alabama. Coming off the bench, Kentucky's point guard finished with 21 points.

Ultimately, Alabama's combination of Holloway and Labaron Philon in the back court was too much to overcome. The duo combined for 43 points, with Holloway sealing the game late thanks to a deep three-pointer.

Kentucky returns to Lexington on Wednesday with a chance to secure its first SEC win of the season when Missouri comes to town. Tip-off at Rupp Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

