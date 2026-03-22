Kentucky Can't Survive Defensive Storm in 82-63 loss to Iowa State

ST. LOUIS (LEX 18) — After a dramatic win in the round of 64, Kentucky regrouped 48 hours later for a date with one of the top teams out of the Big 12. Even without its star forward Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State remained the favorite to secure a trip to Chicago where the Sweet Sixteen awaited.

A competitive opening half, turned into a blowout in the second as second seeded Iowa State's defensive pressure helped lift the Cyclones towards a 82-63 win over seventh seeded Kentucky. The Wildcats NCAA Tournament run, ended in the opening weekend.

Kentucky got off to a hot start thanks to a pair of early Collin Chandler three-pointers. After the sophomore shot just one for nine from beyond the arc in the round of 64 against Santa Clara. The Wildcats led 10-4 at the under 16 media timeout.

Denzel Aberdeen joined the three-point barrage with a pair of shots from distance as well. He'd lead the Wildcats with a team-high 20 points. Kentucky carried a 20-8 advantage midway thru the first half, but Iowa State responded with a punch back of its own.

Denzel Aberdeen with a tuff triple 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Fqw6VDxJsF — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

Milan Momcilovic's baseline fade away jumper punctuated a 10-0 Iowa State run and narrowed the deficit to just two points.

With 8:18 left in the first half, Kentucky would commit its seventh team foul which put the Cyclones in the bonus for the remainder of the half.

Both teams would go on a nearly three minute scoring drought, before things opened up in the final minutes of the half. Oweh hit another three-pointer, followed by Kam Williams joining the scoring column with a corner look from beyond the arc. Kentucky led 30-23 with 2:07 to go in the half.

But the Cyclones stormed back, with a run of their own. Nate Heise, in the starting lineup for the injured Joshua Jefferson, nailed a three-pointer with a second to spare to cap off a 8-0 run to close the half. Iowa State led at the break 31-30.

Out of the break, Tamin Lipsey caught fire for Iowa State. The senior guard drained a pair of three-pointers to give the Cyclones a 39-34 lead. He finished the day with 26 points and 10 assists.

While the Wildcats continued to hang around, early foul trouble plagued Kentucky. Oweh, Aberdeen and Chandler all picked up their third personal fouls prior to the under 16 media timeout.

From there on out, the Cyclones defense began to impose its will. After forcing 12 Kentucky turnovers in the first half, Iowa State continued to find success on the defensive end. The Wildcats finished the day with 20 turnovers, and the Cyclones earned 25 points off those turnovers.

While Kentucky's offense faltered, the Cyclones storm of scoring kept getting stronger.

Iowa State shot an incredible 63.5% from the field in the second half. Along with Lipsey, Momcilovic found his spot finishing the day with 20 points.

Kentucky finishes the season with a 22-14 record.

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