Kentucky center fielder Jayce Tharnish announces return for senior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky center fielder Jayce Tharnish will return to the Wildcats for his senior season after announcing his decision Sunday.

Tharnish is the second Kentucky player projected as a potential selection in the 2026 MLB Draft to announce he will return to Lexington next season, joining first baseman Hudson Brown.

“I’m excited to announce I will be returning to Kentucky,” Tharnish wrote. “I believe in our culture, the people and everything we’ve built and are working toward. Thank you, Big Blue Nation. Unfinished business!”

The Devon, Pennsylvania, native started all 56 games in center field last season and led the Wildcats with a .351 batting average in his first year competing in the Southeastern Conference. He also paced Kentucky with 84 hits, scored 64 runs and finished with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 38 RBIs. Tharnish tied for the team lead with 121 total bases, posted a .918 OPS and stole 32 bases in 34 attempts.

Chet White/Chet White Jayce Tharnish. Kentucky loses to West Virginia 11-9 on Sunday at Kendrick Family Ballpark in Morgantown, WV, during the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament’s Morgantown Regional. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

His 84 hits were the fourth-most by a Kentucky player during coach Nick Mingione's 10 seasons at the helm. Tharnish also made an impact defensively, posting a .993 fielding percentage. He collected at least one hit in 26 of his final 29 games and recorded 26 multi-hit performances.

Over his collegiate career, Tharnish has totaled 200 hits and is 68 for 71 on stolen-base attempts.

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