Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky clinches final spot in SEC Tournament

jacob plastiak.jpg
UK ATHLETICS
Kentucky baseball scrimmage. Photo by Grant Lee | UK Athletics
jacob plastiak.jpg
Posted at 9:13 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 21:13:43-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jake Plastiak looped a two-run, go-ahead single in the sixth inning and Mason Hazelwood delivered a terrific start before giving way to Tyler Guilfoil as Kentucky clinched its Southeastern Conference Tournament bid with a 6-3 comeback victory in the regular season finale.

Pitching in his final home game, Hazelwood was excellent and retired the final 13 batters he faced before a lightning delay ended his day after five innings. He allowed just one run on two hits and struck out six, his only blemish a two-out RBI double in the first.

Kentucky (30-24, 12-18) now has won four series against top 20 opponents.

The Wildcats trailed 1-0 entering the sixth when Daniel Harris IV opened the inning with a double before racing home from second on an errant pickoff throw. Ryan Ritter, Adam Fogel and Devin Burkes all drew walks to load the bases for Plastiak, who served a liner over the shortstop’s head to give the Cats a lead they’d never relinquish. John Thrasher and Hunter Jump each followed with RBI singles as the Cats took control.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo