Kentucky clinches final spot in SEC Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jake Plastiak looped a two-run, go-ahead single in the sixth inning and Mason Hazelwood delivered a terrific start before giving way to Tyler Guilfoil as Kentucky clinched its Southeastern Conference Tournament bid with a 6-3 comeback victory in the regular season finale.

Pitching in his final home game, Hazelwood was excellent and retired the final 13 batters he faced before a lightning delay ended his day after five innings. He allowed just one run on two hits and struck out six, his only blemish a two-out RBI double in the first.

Kentucky (30-24, 12-18) now has won four series against top 20 opponents.

The Wildcats trailed 1-0 entering the sixth when Daniel Harris IV opened the inning with a double before racing home from second on an errant pickoff throw. Ryan Ritter, Adam Fogel and Devin Burkes all drew walks to load the bases for Plastiak, who served a liner over the shortstop’s head to give the Cats a lead they’d never relinquish. John Thrasher and Hunter Jump each followed with RBI singles as the Cats took control.