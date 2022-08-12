Kentucky cruises to victory again in the Bahamas

BAHAMAS (LEX 18) — The Kentucky men's basketball team once again put on a show in the Bahamas with a 102-40 victory over Monterrey Tec Thursday night at the Baha Mar Grand Ballroom.

The game may not have been as flashy as Tuesday night's win over the Dominican Republic, but every player showed very solid production when on the floor.

Four Wildcats finished with a double-double in this one. Oscar Tshiebwe had 10 pts and 14 reb, Sahvir Wheeler had 14 pts and 10 ast, Jacob Toppin had 12 pts and 11 reb, and Chris Livingston had 14 pts and 10 reb.

CJ Fredrick started to find the basket tonight, scoring 9 pts on 4-7 shooting including a three. His minutes are still be limited as planned, going for 15.

Adou Thiero continued to produce when given the minutes, finishing with 13 pts, 6 reb and 2 ast in 22 minutes of action.

We knew this game was going to be completely lopsided, and it proved to be just that. The Cats shot 53% from the field while holding Monterrey Tec to 26%. UK also had a 65-22 rebound advantage to go along with 60 points in the paint.

Kentucky has recorded back-to-back games with double digit steals (13 steals Wednesday, 10 steals Thursday). The team also finished with 21 assists compared to 13 turnovers.

The Cats will now get a day off before returning to the floor Saturday against Carleton University, which is based out of Canada. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and can be watched on the SEC Network. Follow along with LEX 18 as we continue to bring you exclusive coverage from the Bahamas!