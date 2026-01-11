Kentucky defeats Mississippi State 92–68 for first SEC win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — A win or a loss against Mississippi State doesn’t necessarily make or break Kentucky’s season, but there was plenty at stake inside Rupp Arena on Saturday night.

The Wildcats entered the night as favorites in what looked like a winnable matchup, but they were up against a Bulldogs team that opened SEC play 2-0 and featured the conference’s leading scorer. Meanwhile, Kentucky began league play 0–2, marking just the third time in the last 25 years the Wildcats have started conference action with that record.

Rupp Arena had no shortage of star power, either. Kentucky football head coach Will Stein was in attendance following Oregon’s College Football Playoff run, while Pat Riley and Rupp’s Runts returned home for an Elite Team reunion of the 1965-66 Kentucky Wildcats.

Coach Stein has OFFICIALLY made it home! pic.twitter.com/ggVMllSeoH — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 11, 2026

Welcome home, Rupp’s Runts.



The Elite Team reunion of the 1965-66 Kentucky Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/OMvt1XhlIO — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 11, 2026

So while this wasn’t a season-defining game, for the sanity of Big Blue Nation and the direction of the program, it was about as close to a must-win as it gets.

Kentucky basketball secured its first SEC win of the season with a statement 92–68 victory over Mississippi State.

Mississippi State’s offense came out firing, and Kentucky’s defense had no answer through the opening 10 minutes. As expected, Josh Hubbard set the tone early, finishing the first half with 13 points to lead all scorers.

Kentucky suffered an early setback when Jaland Lowe appeared to re-injure his shoulder while going for a steal in the first five minutes. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return.

Jaland Lowe goes for the steal with his hurt shoulder, and it looked like it popped back out.



No Lowe + first halves hasn't been a recipe for success this season. UK needs to buck that trend. — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) January 11, 2026

The Wildcats began to find their rhythm midway through the first half. While defensive struggles continued, Kentucky’s offense picked up significantly. Kam Williams and Jasper Johnson made an immediate impact, playing with confidence and aggression.

With 7:58 remaining in the half, Kentucky finally seized momentum, ripping off a 12–0 run and taking its first lead of the night on a Jasper Johnson three-pointer.

After trailing by as many as 12 with 14:30 left in the half, the Wildcats battled back behind the efforts of Malachi Moreno, Otega Oweh, and Williams.

END OF FIRST | UK 44, MS 39.



Not only did Kentucky’s offense find some MUCH needed momentum, defense stepped up big time, holding Bulldogs to 0 FG’s in last 3:17 of the half.



State still shooting 57%.



Moreno leads the cats with 10 pts 5 rebs. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 11, 2026

At the break, Mississippi State shot 57 percent from the field, while Kentucky finished at 51 percent. Despite the hot shooting from the Bulldogs, the Wildcats took a 44–39 lead into halftime. Moreno led Kentucky with 10 points and five rebounds, while Oweh and Williams chipped in nine points apiece.

Lead by five at the break. pic.twitter.com/tHgrsMfyBd — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 11, 2026

The second half looked much more like the cohesive Wildcats Big Blue Nation knows and expects.

Kentucky began to separate with strong ball movement and defensive pressure. In one sequence that embodied the Wildcats’ identity, Otega Oweh came away with a steal, pushed the break, and found Colin Chandler, who delivered a pass to Brandon Garrison for an easy layup. The play capped a strong stretch that put Kentucky up 67–58 with 10:24 remaining.

Oweh continued to take over, scoring on back-to-back possessions with a powerful dunk followed by a three-pointer, giving Kentucky its largest lead of the night at 74–62.

Otega Oweh. That’s all. That’s the tweet. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 11, 2026

With just over five minutes left, the Wildcats put the game out of reach, going a perfect 7-for-7 from the field during an 8–0 run over a 1:51 span. Kentucky’s lead ballooned to 20 as Rupp Arena erupted.

Despite playing without Jayden Quaintance and losing Jaland Lowe early, Kentucky finally found the rhythm it had been searching for, closing out a statement 92-68 win over Mississippi State.

HOME SEC DUB 😼 pic.twitter.com/CrQ5TIpPiI — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 11, 2026

Four Wildcats finished in double figures, led by Otega Oweh’s game-high 22 points. Malachi Moreno added 17, while Aberdeen chipped in 16 and Kam Williams finished with 14. Kentucky shot 55 percent from the field and delivered a strong defensive effort, holding SEC leading scorer, Josh Hubbard, to his lowest output of the last two conference games. The Wildcats also won the battle on the boards, out-rebounding Mississippi State 36–28.

Kentucky now hits the road to continue SEC play, traveling to LSU on Wednesday, January 14, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m.

