OMAHA, Ne. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky volleyball team has advanced to the Elite 8 after a 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-10) victory over Western Kentucky in the Regional Semifinal in Omaha.

Alli Stummler led the Wildcats with 17 kills, while Madi Skinner had 11 kills.

Madison Lilley finished with 38 assists.

The Wildcats will face Purdue in the Regional Final on Monday night. You can watch it on ESPN2.