Kentucky dominated in Starkville, falling to Mississippi St.

STARKVILLE, Ms. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Wildcats dropped their second straight game after a brutal performance offensively and defensively in Starkville.

Mississippi St. forced four turnovers (three interceptions from Will Levis) en route to a 31-17 win.

Kentucky's scoring started with Josh Ali, who missed the last two games due to injury, after he returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown. It was Kentucky's first punt return touchdown since Lynn Bowden Jr. returned a punt for a score in the 2019 Citrus Bowl against Penn State.

END 1Q | Kentucky 7, Mississippi St. 0

Matt Ruffolo would extend Kentucky's lead to 10-0 with a 41 yard field goal early in the quarter.

The Bulldogs would counter on their ensuing drive, marching 75 yards in 8 plays with Jo'quavious Marks rushing in from 7 yards out to put Mississippi St. on the board.

Mississippi St. would take the lead on its next drive with a 9 yard rushing touchdown from Dillon Johnson, capping off a 9 play, 75 yard drive.

Kentucky had a chance to score just before half, but Will Levis threw his second interception of the night at the goal line.

HALFTIME | Mississippi St. 14, Kentucky 10

Mississippi St. opened the second half with another lengthy drive against Kentucky's defense, but the Bulldogs had several penalties that pushed them back, one of them taking a touchdown off the board. The Wildcats were fortunate to only allow a field goal, trailing 17-10

On the following possession, Kentucky turned the ball over for a third time when a hand off from Levis to Chris Rodriguez wasn't clean. Mississippi St. recovered at the Kentucky 26 yard line and scored two plays later on a 1 yard rushing touchdown from Johnson to make it 24-10

On Kentucky's very next offensive play, Levis threw his third interception of the game which led to another touchdown for the Bulldogs, this time a 25 yard touchdown pass from Will Rogers to Rara Thomas making it 31-10.

END 3Q | Mississippi St. 31, Kentucky 10

The Cats got a much needed scoring drive to begin the fourth quarter. Levis found DeMarcus Harris on back-to-back plays that capped the drive with a 17 yard touchdown reception and making it a two possession game at 31-17.