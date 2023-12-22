Kentucky dominates the Cardinals in KFC Yum! Center, 95-76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — The Kentucky men's basketball team returned to the KFC Yum! Center for the first time in three seasons and left victorious in a 95-76 win over the Louisville Cardinals. Five Wildcats finished the night in double digits with veteran Antonio Reeves leading the night with 30 points, shooting 63% from the field.

Kentucky spent the first three and a half minutes scoreless. It wasn't until freshman Rob Dillingham went to the free throw line that Kentucky found the board, 5-2. Shortly after, Reeves hit the first 3-pointer of the game to help move the Cats along. It was back and forth for the first 10 minutes of the game.

It wasn't until Kentucky's 13-2 run with under eight that the Cats found some rhythm. From there, the Wildcats took off from key plays from Adou Thiero, Reeves, and Reed Sheppard. Kentucky went into the half up 20, 53-33.

HALFTIME: @KentuckyMBB 53, Louisville 33



Reeves 22 pts, 4/4 from 3P, 2 stls

Mitchell 10 pts, 6 rbs, 2 blks, 1 stl

Sheppard 8 pts, 6 asts, 1 rb

Thiero 7 pts, 4 rbs, 1 blk

Dillingham 4 pts, 2 rbs

Edwards 2 pts, 3 rbs pic.twitter.com/06gE8pVJth — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) December 22, 2023

Reeves shot perfectly from three for the half, 4/4. As a team, the Cats shot 53.3% from the 3-point line compared to Louisville's 25%. Kentucky scored 12 points from turnovers, and the bench contributed 19.

Kentucky's dominant performance continued throughout the second half. The Cats put on a passing clinic - Mitchell stole the ball passing up-court to Sheppard, who then gave a nice alley-oop to Reeves for a powerful dunk. Fouled on the way up, Reeves also went to the line for one to complete the three-point play to stretch the lead, 71-47.

Sheppard and Mitchell each finish the night with double-doubles.

Kentucky hosts Illinois State on Friday, December 29 back in Rupp Arena. That game is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.