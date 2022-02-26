Kentucky drops thrilling SEC matchup at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (LEX 18) — The No. 6 Kentucky men's basketball team went down to the wire with No. 18 Arkansas, but would fall 75-73 Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

In arguably one of the best college basketball game of the season, the Wildcats erased a double digit first half deficit for the fourth time this season, trailing 15-2 in the first half before Oscar Tshiebwe single handedly kept Kentucky within distance. The Cats only trailed 34-28 at halftime.

With 14:54 left in the second half, Kentucky would regain the lead 41-40 after a steal and layup from Keion Brooks Jr.

From there on out, it was a back and forth track meet with both teams trading big time shots until the final minute.

Kentucky's final lead was thanks to a three-pointer from Kellan Grady to put the Cats up 70-69 with 2:21 to play. They wouldn't score again until Washington hit a meaningless buzzer beating three to end the game.

It was another Oscarworthy performance from Tshiebwe, recording his 11th straight double-double with 30 pts (13-21 FG) and 18 reb.

He was one of four Kentucky players to score in double figures.

Arkansas was led by JD Notae who finished with 30 pts (13-26 FG) and 8 ast.

Jaylin Williams finished with 16 pts and 12 reb.

The game had 17 lead changes.

They didn't start, but TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler returned to the floor after missing the last two games with injuries. Wheeler finished with 14 pts and 5 ast while Washington finished with 10 pts and 3 ast.

