LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky women's basketball team will be a 4 seed in the River Walk Region of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats will open up tournament play against 13 seed Idaho St. Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Bengals finished the season with a 22-3 record, winning the Big Sky regular season and tournament championships. They average 72.2 points and allow 58.9 points per game.

Kentucky is coming off a quarterfinal loss in the SEC Tournament to Georgia.