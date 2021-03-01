Kentucky earns 5-seed in SEC Women's Basketball Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team has earned the No. 5 seed in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament and will begin its postseason run Thursday in the second round of the event.

Kentucky (16-7) earned the fifth seed after finishing league play 9-6. Texas A&M won the regular-season title, earning the one seed in the tournament after defeating the Gamecocks on Sunday in College Station. Carolina is the two seed with Tennessee getting the three seed and Georgia the four seed.

The Wildcats will play the winner of 13th seeded Auburn vs. 12th seeded Florida on Thursday at approx. 1 p.m. ET in the second round. If the Wildcats win, they are scheduled to play fourth seeded Georgia in the quarterfinals Friday at approx. the same time.

This is the second time since 1992 that UK has been the five seed in the event. The Wildcats were also the five seed in 2016, defeating 13th seed LSU in the second round, and fourth seeded Florida in the quarterfinals, before falling to top seeded South Carolina in the semifinals.

UK is 3-0 all-time in second-round games. UK last played in the second round of the event in 2019, defeating Alabama as the nine seed. Kentucky is 6-2 in the tournament all-time vs. Florida and 2-5 all-time vs. Auburn.

The tournament will be played Wednesday through Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The first three rounds will be on SEC Network with Saturday’s semifinals on ESPNU and Sunday’s championship on ESPN2.

2021 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

FIRST ROUND – Wed., March 3

Game 1: #12 Florida vs. #13 Auburn – SEC Network – 4 p.m. ET

SECOND ROUND – Thurs., March 4

Game 2: #9 Mississippi State vs. #8 LSU – SEC Network – 11 a.m. ET

Game 3: #5 Kentucky vs. Game 1 winner – SEC Network – 25 mins after Game 2

Game 4: #10 Missouri vs. #7 Alabama – SEC Network – 6 p.m. ET

Game 5: #11 Ole Miss vs. #6 Arkansas – SEC Network – 25 mins after Game 4

QUARTERFINALS – Fri., March 5

Game 6: #1 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner – SEC Network – 11 a.m. ET

Game 7: #4 Georgia vs. Game 3 winner – SEC Network – 25 mins after Game 6

Game 8: #2 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner – SEC Network – 6 p.m. ET

Game 9: #3 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner – SEC Network – 25 mins after Game 8

SEMIFINALS – Sat., March 6

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner – ESPNU – 4 p.m. ET

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner – ESPNU – 25 mins after Game 10

FINALS – Sun., March 7

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner – ESPN2 – 2 p.m. ET