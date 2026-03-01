Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
23  WX Alerts
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky Earns Nine Seed in SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Draw

The Wildcats tip-off in the first round on Wednesday against Arkansas at 11 a.m.
CLARA STRACK.jpg
UK ATHLETICS
CLARA STRACK.jpg
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's officially tournament time for Kentucky women's basketball. After grinding it out in the SEC, the Wildcats have their draw in the upcoming conference tournament.

The Wildcats finished the season ninth in the conference standings, which means they'll open play on Wednesday at 11 a.m. against Arkansas. In the lone matchup against the Razorbacks this season, Kentucky won 93-73 thanks to a career-high 33 point effort from Clara Strack.

Georgia awaits the winner between the Wildcats and Arkansas in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

For more on Kentucky women's basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18