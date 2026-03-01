Kentucky Earns Nine Seed in SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Draw

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's officially tournament time for Kentucky women's basketball. After grinding it out in the SEC, the Wildcats have their draw in the upcoming conference tournament.

After today's games, the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament is finalized.



Kentucky opens play as the 9 seed taking on Arkansas in Greenville on Wednesday at 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/RwinkbimVY — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 1, 2026

The Wildcats finished the season ninth in the conference standings, which means they'll open play on Wednesday at 11 a.m. against Arkansas. In the lone matchup against the Razorbacks this season, Kentucky won 93-73 thanks to a career-high 33 point effort from Clara Strack.

Georgia awaits the winner between the Wildcats and Arkansas in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

