Kentucky ends conference skid with win against Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (LEX 18) — Following a blowout rivalry loss at home, Kentucky made the trip to Jordan-Hare stadium looking for an opportunity to get the Wildcats back on track. All week long, Kentucky spoke about how important it was for the defense to step up. It's safe to say, the message was received.

The Wildcats held Auburn to just 241 total yards and seven sacks in a 10-3 win against the Tigers. The victory marks the first win against Auburn since 2009.

It was a slow start for both offenses, but Kentucky was able to get within scoring position in the second quarter thanks to a Seth McGowan 18-yard rush. Redshirt freshman Jacob Kauwe converted on a 48-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead with 11:41 left in the first half.

The defensive pressure from the Wildcats was relentless to close the first half. Kahlil Saunders sacked Ashton Daniels on 4th down to put Kentucky in opposing territory in the final moments of the half. But, Boley gave it right back to the Tigers defense with an interception to end the threat.

While the Wildcats were able to keep Auburn out of the endzone, the Tigers converted a field goal to tie things 3-3 going into the locker room.

Boley and the offense picked things up to start the second half. The redshirt freshman connected on a 32-yard pass down the sideline to Fred Farrier II to put the Wildcats into the red zone. Then, Law took a screen pass 13 yards for the first touchdown of the game to give Kentucky a 10-3 lead with 9:31 left in the third quarter.

Kendrick Law is a bad manpic.twitter.com/fg7Yzm6cmd — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) November 2, 2025

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White and his defense took care of the rest of the game with a big bounce back effort. Kahlil Saunders and Alex Afari Jr. led the way with1.5 sacks on the night each.

📺 - SEC Network pic.twitter.com/yzxE34dnrE — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 2, 2025

Boley threw an interception late, but freshman wide receiver Cameron Miller punched the ball out on the return and Kentucky was able to recover. Auburn got the ball back for one last gasp, but the Wildcats defense stood tall once again to close things out.

Kentucky has a shot to make it back-to-back conference wins for the first time since 2023 when the Wildcats host Florida on Saturday at Kroger Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.