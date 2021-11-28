Watch
Kentucky ends regular season back in Top 25

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky players celebrate with The Governor's Cup following their victory over Louisville in an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 16:05:45-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wildcats ended the regular season on a high note, with statewide bragging rights and a top 25 ranking.

After Kentucky's 52-21 win over archrival Louisville, the Wildcats completed the 2021 season with a 9-3 record.

The Cats finished second in the SEC East with wins over Florida and LSU.

On the strength of a three-game winning streak, UK is now ranked 25th in the AP poll and 22nd in the Coaches poll.

Next weekend, we should find out what bowl game Kentucky will be playing in. This will be the sixth straight postseason trip for the Cats under Coach Mark Stoops.

