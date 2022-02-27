Kentucky erases 8 run deficit to beat WMU in 12 innings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Number 12 had the game-winning hit in a 12-12 game in the 12th inning as Kentucky moved to 6-0 with an unbelievable 13-12 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Cats erased a eight-run deficit over the final nine outs and then Jase Felker scored in the 12th inning when the Western Michigan shortstop dropped a throw from the outfield and Felker scampered home from third, setting off a wild celebration.

The eight-run comeback was the largest in a win and the 10th walk-off win during coach Nick Mingione’s tenure. It is the second in the past three games.

Kentucky’s early-season propensity to strand opposing runners on base nearly came home to roost on Saturday as Western Michigan drew 11 walks, were hit by three pitches and reached on two errors. The Broncos hit two grand slams while piling up a 12-4 lead.

The Cats (6-0) started clawing back and tied the game with two outs in the ninth when Hunter Jump’s fly ball was dropped. Austin Strickland earned his second win in relief this week.